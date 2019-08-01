App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 02:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Silver futures slip on profit-booking, global cues

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for September delivery fell by Rs 679, or 1.65 per cent, to Rs 40,548 per kg in a business turnover of 17,186 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices dropped 1.65 per cent to Rs 40,548 per kg in futures trade Thursday amid profit-booking by participants and weak global cues.

Silver for delivery in December traded down by Rs 652, or 1.55 per cent, to Rs 41,450 per kg in a business turnover of 1,543 lots.

Close

Traders said off-loading of positions by participants to book profits and a weak trend in overseas markets led to the fall in silver prices in futures trade.

Globally, silver was trading lower by 2.04 per cent to USD 16.07 an ounce in New York.

First Published on Aug 1, 2019 01:58 pm

tags #Commodities

