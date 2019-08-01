Silver futures slip on profit-booking, global cues

Silver prices dropped 1.65 per cent to Rs 40,548 per kg in futures trade Thursday amid profit-booking by participants and weak global cues.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for September delivery fell by Rs 679, or 1.65 per cent, to Rs 40,548 per kg in a business turnover of 17,186 lots.

Silver for delivery in December traded down by Rs 652, or 1.55 per cent, to Rs 41,450 per kg in a business turnover of 1,543 lots.

Traders said off-loading of positions by participants to book profits and a weak trend in overseas markets led to the fall in silver prices in futures trade.