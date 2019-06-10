App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 01:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Silver futures shed on low demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver to be delivered in July contracts was trading lower by Rs 497, or 0.37 percent, to Rs 36,847 per kg in a business turnover of 22,397 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Silver prices fell 0.37 percent to Rs 36,847 per kg Monday as participants reduced their exposure in tandem with low demand at the spot market.



Similarly, the white metal for delivery in September contracts was down by Rs 464, or 1.23 percent, to Rs 37,325 per kg in 5,121 lots.

Analysts attributed the weakness in silver prices at futures trade to cutting down of positions by participants to book profits at current levels.

Meanwhile, silver was trading 1.77 percent higher at USD 14.77 an ounce in New York.
