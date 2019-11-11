Silver futures rise Rs 171 to Rs 44,043 per kg

Silver futures on Monday traded Rs 171 higher to Rs 44,043 per kg after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas.

Silver contracts for December delivery rose by Rs 171, or 0.39 per cent, to Rs 44,043 per kg in a business turnover of 2,950 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Besides, the white metal to be delivered in March shot up by Rs 164, or 0.37 per cent, to Rs 44,640 per kg in 129 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders in sync with a firm trend overseas for precious metals mainly influenced silver prices here.