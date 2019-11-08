Silver futures rise Rs 147 on domestic cues

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery gained Rs 147, or 0.33 percent, to Rs 44,315 per kg in a business turnover of 3,451 lots.
Silver prices on Friday rose by Rs 147 to Rs 44,315 per kg in futures trade as participants widened their bets despite a sluggish trend overseas.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery gained Rs 147, or 0.33 percent, to Rs 44,315 per kg in a business turnover of 3,451 lots.
Similarly, the white metal for delivery in March next year traded higher by Rs 190, or 0.42 percent, to Rs 44,949 per kg in 138 lots.
Analysts said widening of positions by participants amid firm demand at physical markets influenced silver prices here.In the international market, silver was down 0.03 percent at USD 17.01 an ounce in New York.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.