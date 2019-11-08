App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 01:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Silver futures rise Rs 147 on domestic cues

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery gained Rs 147, or 0.33 percent, to Rs 44,315 per kg in a business turnover of 3,451 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices on Friday rose by Rs 147 to Rs 44,315 per kg in futures trade as participants widened their bets despite a sluggish trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery gained Rs 147, or 0.33 percent, to Rs 44,315 per kg in a business turnover of 3,451 lots.

Similarly, the white metal for delivery in March next year traded higher by Rs 190, or 0.42 percent, to Rs 44,949 per kg in 138 lots.

Close

Analysts said widening of positions by participants amid firm demand at physical markets influenced silver prices here.

In the international market, silver was down 0.03 percent at USD 17.01 an ounce in New York.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 8, 2019 12:58 pm

tags #Commodities #domestic cues #MCX #silver

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.