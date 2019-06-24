Silver futures rise on firm global cues

Silver for delivery in July contracts traded higher by Rs 141, or 0.37 per cent, to Rs 38,095 per kg in a business turnover of 12,750 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange.
Silver futures rose 0.37 per cent to Rs 38,095 per kg on Monday after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas.
In a similar manner, the white metal to be delivered in September contracts advanced by Rs 149, or 0.39 per cent, to Rs 38,559 per kg in 7,842 lots.
Analysts said widening of positions by traders in sync with a firm trend overseas for precious metals influenced silver prices at futures trade here.In the international market, silver traded higher by 0.59 per cent at USD 15.46 an ounce in Singapore.