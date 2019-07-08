App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 01:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Silver futures rise 0.7% on global cues

Silver for delivery in July contracts rose by Rs 265, or 0.7 per cent, to Rs 38,180 per kg in a business turnover of 19,015 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Silver futures traded 0.7 per cent higher to Rs 38,180 per kg Monday after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas.

Silver for delivery in July contracts rose by Rs 265, or 0.7 per cent, to Rs 38,180 per kg in a business turnover of 19,015 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Besides, the white metal to be delivered in September contracts surged by Rs 207, or 0.54 per cent, to Rs 38,884 per kg in 498 lots.

Close

Analysts said widening of positions by traders in sync with a firm trend overseas for precious metals mainly influenced the silver prices here.

In the international market, silver traded 0.59 per cent higher at USD 15.09 an ounce in New York.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 01:51 pm

tags #Commodities

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.