Silver futures rise 0.7% on global cues

Silver futures traded 0.7 per cent higher to Rs 38,180 per kg Monday after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas.

Silver for delivery in July contracts rose by Rs 265, or 0.7 per cent, to Rs 38,180 per kg in a business turnover of 19,015 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Besides, the white metal to be delivered in September contracts surged by Rs 207, or 0.54 per cent, to Rs 38,884 per kg in 498 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders in sync with a firm trend overseas for precious metals mainly influenced the silver prices here.