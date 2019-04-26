Silver futures rise 0.59% on firm global cues

Silver futures rose 0.59 percent to Rs 37,679 per kg Friday after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas.

Silver contracts for delivery in May traded higher by Rs 222, or 0.59 percent, at Rs 37,679 per kg in a business turnover of 12,712 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Similarly, the white metal to be delivered in July advanced by Rs 197, or 0.52 percent, to Rs 38,255 per kg in 8,898 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders, in sync with a firm trend overseas for precious metals, influenced silver prices at futures trade here.

In the international market, silver traded higher by 1.24 percent at USD 15.05 an ounce in Singapore.