Silver futures rise 0.25% on global cues

Silver futures traded 0.25 percent higher to Rs 36,476 per kg Monday after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas.

Silver for delivery in July contracts rose by Rs 92, or 0.25 percent, to Rs 36,476 per kg in a business turnover of 28,403 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Besides, the white metal to be delivered in September contracts surged by Rs 122, or 0.33 percent, to Rs 37,010 per kg in 2,530 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders in sync with a firm trend overseas for precious metals mainly influenced silver prices here.

In the international market, silver traded 0.24 percent higher at USD 14.59 an ounce in New York.