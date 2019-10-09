App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 01:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Silver futures gain on global cues

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery gained Rs 196, or 0.43 per cent, to Rs 46,070 per kg in a business turnover of 2,873 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices rose by Rs 196 to Rs 46,070 per kg in futures trade on Wednesday as participants widened their bets amid a firm trend in precious metals overseas.

Similarly, the white metal for delivery in March next year was trading higher by Rs 232, or 0.5 per cent, to Rs 47,030 per kg in 37 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by participants in line with a firm global trend influenced silver prices here.

In the international market, silver was up 0.73 per cent at USD 17.83 an ounce in New York.

First Published on Oct 9, 2019 01:21 pm

