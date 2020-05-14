Silver futures gain 0.57% in afternoon trade

Silver prices gained to Rs 43,210 per kg on May 14 as participants increased their long positions.

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 43,290 and a low of Rs 42,984 per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 34,076 and a high of Rs 48,999.

Silver futures for July delivery gained Rs 245, or 0.57 percent, to Rs 43,210 per kg at 14:28 hours on a business turnover of 6,655 lots. The same for the September delivery was up Rs 230, or 0.53 percent, to Rs 43,725 per kg on a turnover of 180 lots.

The value of July and September contracts traded so far is Rs 542.13 crore and Rs 7.60 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 110.36 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver will trade in a range with support at Rs 42,670-42,500 and resistance at Rs 43,300-43,550, Motilal Oswal said.

At 09:05 (GMT), the precious metal rose 0.71 percent quoting at $15.78 an ounce in New York.