Silver futures fall Rs 279 to Rs 37,582/kg

Silver prices were trading down by Rs 279 to Rs 37,582 per kg in futures trade on Thursday after speculators reduced their exposure amid a weak trend in domestic markets.

Silver for delivery in May contracts fell by Rs 279, or 0.74 per cent, to trade at Rs 37,582 per kg in a business turnover of 21,278 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

On similar lines, the white metal for delivery in far-month July contracts shed Rs 268, or 0.7 per cent, at Rs 38,127 per kg with a business turnover of 1,545 lots.

In the international market, however, silver rose 0.08 per cent to USD 15.21 an ounce in Singapore.