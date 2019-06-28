Silver futures fall on weak trend overseas

Silver prices eased by Rs 61 to Rs 37,481 per kg in futures trade Friday as speculators cut positions amid a weak trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for July delivery moved down by Rs 61, or 0.16 per cent, to Rs 37,481 per kg in a business turnover of 7,813 lots.

Similarly, the September-delivery contract for the white metal fell by Rs 45, or 0.12 per cent, to Rs 38,021 per kg in 14,859 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by speculators in line with a weak trend overseas led to the fall in silver prices.

Globally, silver was trading 0.06 per cent lower at USD 15.29 an ounce in New York.