App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 02:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Silver futures fall on weak trend overseas

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for July contracts delivery moved down by Rs 237, or 0.63 per cent, to Rs 37,625 per kg in a business turnover of 10,708 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices eased by Rs 237 to Rs 37,625 per kg in futures trade on Thursday as speculators cut positions amid a weak trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for July contracts delivery moved down by Rs 237, or 0.63 per cent, to Rs 37,625 per kg in a business turnover of 10,708 lots.

Similarly, the September-delivery contract for the white metal fell by Rs 248, or 0.65 per cent, to Rs 38,146 per kg in 11,109 lots.

Close

Analysts said cutting down of positions by speculators in line with a weak trend overseas led to the fall in silver prices.

Globally, silver was trading 0.72 per cent lower at USD 15.27 an ounce in New York.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 27, 2019 02:27 pm

tags #Commodities

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.