Silver futures fall on weak trend overseas

Silver prices eased by Rs 237 to Rs 37,625 per kg in futures trade on Thursday as speculators cut positions amid a weak trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for July contracts delivery moved down by Rs 237, or 0.63 per cent, to Rs 37,625 per kg in a business turnover of 10,708 lots.

Similarly, the September-delivery contract for the white metal fell by Rs 248, or 0.65 per cent, to Rs 38,146 per kg in 11,109 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by speculators in line with a weak trend overseas led to the fall in silver prices.

Globally, silver was trading 0.72 per cent lower at USD 15.27 an ounce in New York.