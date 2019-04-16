Silver futures fall on weak trend overseas

Silver prices fell 0.11 percent to Rs 37,821 per kg in futures trade Tuesday as speculators cut positions amid a weak trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for April delivery moved down by Rs 42, or 0.11 percent, to Rs 37,821 per kg in a business turnover of 2,699 lots.

Similarly, the May-delivery contract for white metal fell by Rs 32, or 0.09 percent, to Rs 37,241 per kg in 22,392 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by speculators, in line with a weak trend overseas, led to the fall in silver prices.

Globally, silver was trading 0.10 percent lower at USD 15.05 an ounce in New York.