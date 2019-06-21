App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 02:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Silver futures fall on weak trend overseas

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for July contracts delivery moved down by Rs 561, or 1.46 per cent, to Rs 37,804 per kg in a business turnover of 13,153 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices eased by Rs 561 to Rs 37,804 per kg in futures trade on Friday as speculators cut down positions amid a weak trend overseas.

Similarly, the delivery for September contract for the white metal fell by Rs 489, or 1.26 per cent, to Rs 38,311 per kg in 7,570 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by speculators in line with a weak trend overseas led to the fall in silver prices.

Globally, silver was trading 2.01 per cent lower at USD 15.18 an ounce in New York.

First Published on Jun 21, 2019 02:32 pm

tags #Commodities

