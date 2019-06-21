Silver futures fall on weak trend overseas

Silver prices eased by Rs 561 to Rs 37,804 per kg in futures trade on Friday as speculators cut down positions amid a weak trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for July contracts delivery moved down by Rs 561, or 1.46 per cent, to Rs 37,804 per kg in a business turnover of 13,153 lots.

Similarly, the delivery for September contract for the white metal fell by Rs 489, or 1.26 per cent, to Rs 38,311 per kg in 7,570 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by speculators in line with a weak trend overseas led to the fall in silver prices.