Silver futures fall on weak global cues

Silver prices fell by Rs 40 at Rs 45,391 per kg in futures trade on Tuesday as investors trimmed their positions in tandem with weak global trend.

Silver contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 40, or 0.09 percent, at Rs 45,391 per kg in 3,590 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Similarly, the white metal contracts for March delivery fell by Rs 11, or 0.02 percent, to Rs 46,300 per kg in 21 lots.

In the international market, silver traded 0.37 per cent lower at USD 17.65 an ounce in New York.

Analysts said low demand amid weak trend overseas mainly exerted pressure on silver futures here. The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .