Silver futures fall on weak global cues

Silver prices fell by Rs 196 to Rs 43,700 per kg in futures trade on Friday as speculators trimmed their exposure amid a weak trend in global markets.

On Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in September was trading lower by Rs 196, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 43,700 per kg in a business turnover of 12,802 lots.

The metal for delivery in December fell by Rs 207, or 0.46 per cent, to trade at Rs 45,023 per kg in 7,143 lots.

In the international market, silver fell 0.25 per cent to USD 17.14 an ounce in New York.