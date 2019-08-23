App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 02:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Silver futures fall on weak global cues

On Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in September was trading lower by Rs 196, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 43,700 per kg in a business turnover of 12,802 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices fell by Rs 196 to Rs 43,700 per kg in futures trade on Friday as speculators trimmed their exposure amid a weak trend in global markets.

The metal for delivery in December fell by Rs 207, or 0.46 per cent, to trade at Rs 45,023 per kg in 7,143 lots.

The metal for delivery in December fell by Rs 207, or 0.46 per cent, to trade at Rs 45,023 per kg in 7,143 lots.

In the international market, silver fell 0.25 per cent to USD 17.14 an ounce in New York.

Traders attributed the fall in silver futures largely to a weak trend in global markets.

First Published on Aug 23, 2019 01:40 pm

tags #Commodities

