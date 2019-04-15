Silver futures fall on weak global cues

Silver prices fell by 0.51 percent to Rs 37,030 per kg in futures trade on Monday as speculators cut positions amid a weak trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in May moved down by Rs 190, or 0.51 percent, to Rs 37,030 per kg in a business turnover of 23,089 lots.

Similarly, the white metal for July delivery fell by Rs 172, or 0.46 percent, to Rs 37,630 per kg in 2,440 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by speculators, in line with a weak trend overseas, led to the fall in silver prices.

Globally, silver was trading lower by 0.43 percent at USD 14.98 an ounce in New York.