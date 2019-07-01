Silver futures fall on weak global cues

Silver prices fell by 0.82 per cent to Rs 37,146 per kg in futures trade Monday as speculators cut positions amid a weak trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in July contracts moved down by Rs 306, or 0.82 per cent, to Rs 37,146 per kg in a business turnover of 3,489 lots.

Similarly, the white metal for September contracts delivery fell by Rs 324, or 0.85 per cent, to Rs 37,786 per kg in 17,150 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by speculators in line with a weak trend overseas mainly led to fall in silver prices.

Globally, silver was trading lower by 1.02 per cent at USD 15.19 an ounce in New York.