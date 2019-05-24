Silver futures fall on profit-booking, global cues

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery fell by Rs 122, or 0.33 percent, to Rs 36,535 per kg in a business turnover of 985 lots.
Silver prices dropped 0.33 percent to Rs 36,535 per kg in futures trade Friday amid profit-booking by participants and weak global cues.
Traders said off-loading of positions by participants to book profits and a weak trend in overseas markets led to the fall in silver prices in futures trade.
