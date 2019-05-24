App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 353

  • UPA: 92

    (180 seats to win)

  • OTH: 97

    (175 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 02:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Silver futures fall on profit-booking, global cues

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery fell by Rs 122, or 0.33 percent, to Rs 36,535 per kg in a business turnover of 985 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Silver prices dropped 0.33 percent to Rs 36,535 per kg in futures trade Friday amid profit-booking by participants and weak global cues.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery fell by Rs 122, or 0.33 percent, to Rs 36,535 per kg in a business turnover of 985 lots.

Traders said off-loading of positions by participants to book profits and a weak trend in overseas markets led to the fall in silver prices in futures trade.

Globally, silver was trading lower by 0.50 percent to USD 14.54 an ounce in New York.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 24, 2019 02:45 pm

tags #Commodities #MCX #silver

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.