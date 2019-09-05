Silver futures fall on profit-booking

Silver prices fell by Rs 239 to Rs 51,157 per kg in futures trade on Thursday amid profit-booking by participants on existing prices.

On Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in December was trading lower by Rs 239, or 0.47 percent, to Rs 51,157 per kg in a business turnover of 5,722 lots.

However, the silver prices globally were trading higher by 0.09 pre cent at USD 19.57 in New York.