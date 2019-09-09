App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 01:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Silver futures fall on profit-booking

On Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in December was trading lower by Rs 368, or 0.77 percent, to Rs 47,517 per kg in a business turnover of 7,915 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

On Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in December was trading lower by Rs 368, or 0.77 percent, to Rs 47,517 per kg in a business turnover of 7,915 lots.

Globally, the silver prices were trading lower by 0.02 percent at USD 18.11 in New York.

Traders said off-loading of positions by participants to book profits mainly led to fall in silver prices here.

First Published on Sep 9, 2019 01:42 pm

