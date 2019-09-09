Silver futures fall on profit-booking

On Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in December was trading lower by Rs 368, or 0.77 percent, to Rs 47,517 per kg in a business turnover of 7,915 lots.
Silver prices fell by Rs 368 to Rs 47,517 per kg in futures trade on Monday amid profit-booking by participants on existing prices.
On Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in December was trading lower by Rs 368, or 0.77 percent, to Rs 47,517 per kg in a business turnover of 7,915 lots.
Globally, the silver prices were trading lower by 0.02 percent at USD 18.11 in New York.
Traders said off-loading of positions by participants to book profits mainly led to fall in silver prices here.
First Published on Sep 9, 2019 01:42 pm