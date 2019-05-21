Silver futures fall by Rs 98 on weak global cues

Silver prices moved down 0.27 percent to Rs 36,273 per kg in futures trade Tuesday as speculators trimmed their positions, tracking weak cues from overseas markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in July contracts fell by Rs 98, or 0.27 percent, to Rs 36,273 per kg in a business turnover of 29,638 lots.

The white metal for delivery in September contracts was trading lower by Rs 112, or 0.3 percent, to Rs 36,740 per kg in 2,054 lots.

Traders said, off-loading of positions by participants on the back of weak global trend mainly weighed on silver prices at futures trade.

Silver fell 0.31 percent to USD 14.40 an ounce in New York.