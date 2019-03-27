Silver futures fall by Rs 90 on low demand

Silver prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 90 to Rs 38,229 per kg in futures trade after speculators reduced their exposure amid firm trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for May was trading lower by Rs 90, or 0.23 percent, down at Rs 38,229 per kg in a business volume of 328 lots.

The white metal for July, too, fell by Rs 109, or 0.28 percent, to Rs 38,745 per kg in 273 lots.

In the international market, silver was up by 0.70 percent to USD 15.40 an ounce in Singapore.

Marketmen said the fall in the prices was due to cutting down of positions by speculators but a firm trend overseas limited the downtrend.