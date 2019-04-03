Silver futures fall 0.02% to Rs 37,358 per kg

Amid profit-booking by traders, silver prices fell by 0.02 percent to Rs 37,358 per kg Wednesday even as the metal strengthened overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in May fell by Rs 9, or 0.02 percent, to Rs 37,358 per kg with a business turnover of 22,600 lots.

Similarly, the white metal for delivery in July traded lower by Rs 17, or 0.04 percent, at Rs 37,904 per kg in 83 lots.

Traders said off-loading of positions by participants to book profits led to the fall in silver prices here. However, a firm trend in global market capped the fall.

Globally, silver rose 0.95 percent to USD 15.16 an ounce in Singapore Wednesday.