Silver futures ease on low demand

Silver prices fell 0.4 per cent to Rs 41,615 per kg on Thursday as participants reduced their exposure on low demand at the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver to be delivered in September contracts was trading lower by Rs 168, or 0.4 per cent, to Rs 41,615 per kg in a business turnover of 6,564 lots.

Similarly, the white metal for delivery in far-month December contracts was down by Rs 194, or 0.46 per cent, at Rs 42,305 per kg in 57 lots.

Analysts attributed the weakness in silver prices at futures trade to cutting down of positions by participants to book profits at current levels.

Meanwhile, silver was trading 0.31 per cent lower at USD 16.58 an ounce in New York.