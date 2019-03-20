Silver futures down on weak overseas trend

Silver prices traded lower 0.28 percent to Rs 38,146 per kg in futures trade Wednesday as participants cut positions amid a weak trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in May fell by Rs 109, or 0.28 percent, to Rs 38,146 per kg in a business turnover of 1,076 lots.

Traders attributed the weakness in silver prices to offloading of positions by speculators in-line with a weak trend in precious metals, at the global market, on a stronger dollar.

Globally, silver fell 0.29 percent to USD 15.40 an ounce in New York.