Silver futures down 0.36% in afternoon trade

Silver prices declined to Rs 60,950 per kg on July 24 as participants increased their short positions. The white metal lost 0.7 percent on July 24 to settle at $22.8/oz on COMEX.
Silver holdings in iShares ETF increased 298.39 tonne to 17,379.98 tonne, a fresh record high.
In the futures market, silver for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 61,400 and a low of Rs 60,520 per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 41,558 and a high of Rs 62,400.
Silver futures for September delivery slipped Rs 220, or 0.36 percent, to Rs 60,970 per kg at 14:22 hours on a business turnover of 13,753 lots. The same for the December delivery eased Rs 199, or 0.32 percent, to Rs 62,433 per kg on a turnover of 784 lots.
The value of September and December contracts traded so far is Rs 2,525.23 crore and Rs 62.59 crore, respectively.
The spot gold-to-silver ratio currently stands at 83.82 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.
"Silver has given a negative close after failing to test the resistance of $24/oz and a general correction in gold and industrial metals may lead to some extended losses. Hence, fresh buying should be avoided unless silver resumes its upward momentum," said Kotak Securities.
At 08:56 (GMT), the precious metal was down 0.68 percent at $22.83 an ounce in New York.