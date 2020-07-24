App
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver futures down 0.36% in afternoon trade

In the futures market, silver for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 61,400 and a low of Rs 60,520 per kg on the MCX.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices declined to Rs 60,950 per kg on July 24 as participants increased their short positions. The white metal lost 0.7 percent on July 24 to settle at $22.8/oz on COMEX.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF increased 298.39 tonne to 17,379.98 tonne, a fresh record high.

In the futures market, silver for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 61,400 and a low of Rs 60,520 per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 41,558 and a high of Rs 62,400.

Silver futures for September delivery slipped Rs 220, or 0.36 percent, to Rs 60,970 per kg at 14:22 hours on a business turnover of 13,753 lots. The same for the December delivery eased Rs 199, or 0.32 percent, to Rs 62,433 per kg on a turnover of 784 lots.

The value of September and December contracts traded so far is Rs 2,525.23 crore and Rs 62.59 crore, respectively.

The spot gold-to-silver ratio currently stands at 83.82 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

"Silver has given a negative close after failing to test the resistance of $24/oz and a general correction in gold and industrial metals may lead to some extended losses. Hence, fresh buying should be avoided unless silver resumes its upward momentum," said Kotak Securities.

At 08:56 (GMT), the precious metal was down 0.68 percent at $22.83 an ounce in New York.

First Published on Jul 24, 2020 02:44 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #silver

