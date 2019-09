Silver futures decline Rs 163 per kg on tepid demand

Silver prices fell by Rs 163 to Rs 46,443 per kg in futures trade on Friday as participants reduced their bets on low demand at the spot market even as the metal gained overseas.

On Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in December was trading lower by Rs 163, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 46,443 per kg in a business turnover of 2,840 lots.

Similarly, the white metal for delivery in March next year was trading lower by Rs 128, or 0.27 per cent, to Rs 47,513 per kg in a business volume of 60 lots.

Globally, the silver prices were trading higher by 0.31 per cent at USD 17.94 per ounce in New York.