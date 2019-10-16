'Silver could struggle for direction but investor interest remains strong'

Ravindra Rao

Silver, which breached $19 per ounce (oz) last month for the first time since 2016, corrected almost 14 percent from the highs to slip below $17/oz early October but has regained almost 5 percent since then.

Silver surged to a three-year high earlier this year amid sharp gains in Gold and robust ETF inflows. The momentum weakened as Gold turned rangebound while industrial metals witnessed mixed trade.

This is also evident from the shift in speculative positions. As per US CFTC data, non-commercial traders for Silver futures raised long position in late July to the highest level since April 2017, however, we have seen mixed trend since then. In the last ten weeks, speculators have cut long position six times.

Gold, which surged to a six-year high last month, has been trading in a broad range near $1,500/oz since then. Fed’s hesitance on interest rate cut and US-China attempts to resolve trade issues brought a halt to Gold’s rally. However global growth worries and geopolitical issues kept a floor to price.

Industrial metals are struggling for direction countering individual fundamentals against global growth slowdown and US-China trade uncertainty. LMEX, an index of industrial metals traded on LME, has largely remained unchanged from the beginning of the year but has recovered nearly 3 percent from the lows set in August.

Amid other precious metals, Palladium price has surged to record high level above $1700/oz amid deficit concerns. Platinum has edged up but the well-supplied market has kept a check on the gains.

While Silver seems to have lost its momentum, investor interest remains strong. Silver holdings with global ETF’s hit record high level of about 18,100 tonnes in early September and while we have seen mixed trade since then, holdings currently stand near 17,900 tonnes, up 20 percent from start of the year.

Indian Silver buying has also slowed down but remains well above last year. Based on the Department of commerce data, India has imported about 5,000 tonnes of Silver in the January-August period, up 12 percent from the same period last year.

Silver could struggle for direction in the near term unless Gold regains its momentum or industrial metals firm up. The key factor to look for will be US-China trade talks and Fed’s monetary policy.

US-China held trade talks last week and indicated some progress, however, the optimism was short-lived as no concrete deal was reached. Fed has been hesitant on starting a monetary easing cycle but market players are still expecting another rate cut at this month’s meeting. US-China struggles to reach a deal and Fed’s rate cut could turn out to be positive for Gold and thereby Silver.

(The author is Head – Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.)