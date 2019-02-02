App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2019 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver - all set or continued rally: Narnolia

The recent worries over global economic downturn and accommodative Fed policy raised the prospects for higher Silver prices.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Sakina Mandsaurwala

Precious metal complex continued to rally last week with both Gold and Silver prices gaining 1.58% and 1.8% respectively. Precious metal prices has benefited the most from dovish US Fed policy and weakening dollar along with dimming economic outlook.

Industrial metal prices traded positively last week with Nickel being the best performer rising 3% while Lead and Aluminum ending the week unchanged. Base metals complex tracked optimism on progress over US-China trade meeting with the Chinese New year holiday starting from 4-10 February 2019.

Energy complex showed a mixed performance with Crude oil rising 1% while Natural gas prices fell 1.5% last week. Crude oil prices gained traction after OPEC started to curb its oil production sooner than planned in a hurry to bring the market back into balance. While, Natural gas prices weakened on forecasts of warmer weather in US during the winter season slowing the demand for gas.

related news

Silver prices gained almost 14% in the span of just two months trading steady above USD 15.9 per oz after the Fed confirmed no immediate rate hikes to happen, triggering the dollar and US yields lower.

Also the dimming economic outlook is supporting the safe haven asset prices. Silver prices gained traction from Gold’s strong performance since last three months. Investor’s increasing Gold and Silver ETF holding and the huge buying from the central banks to diversify from dollar assets continued the upside trend in prices. Looking at the Gold-Silver ratio, silver is set to witness strong rally as the ratio stands at 82.60 favoring silver prices more over gold prices.

The recent worries over global economic downturn and accommodative Fed policy raised the prospects for higher Silver prices. MCX Silver prices should remain positive and trade towards Rs 42,000 per kg from the current market price of Rs 40,600 per kg in the next three months.

(The author is Commodity Analyst at Narnolia Financial Advisors )

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Feb 2, 2019 11:05 am

tags #Commodities

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.