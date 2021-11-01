MARKET NEWS

Sigachi Industries IPO subscribed 2.84 times on first bidding day, retail portion booked 5.65 times

Retail investors buy 3.3 times the shares reserved for them. Non-institutional investors subscribe 5 percent of their portion, while QIBs are yet to put in bids.

Moneycontrol News
November 01, 2021 / 11:40 AM IST

The initial public offering of Sigachi Industries that makes cellulose-based excipients has been subscribed 2.84 times on the first day of bidding till now.

Investors have put in bids for 1.52 crore equity shares against an IPO size of 53.86 crore equity shares on November 1.

Retail investors have bought 5.65 times the shares as against the portion reserved for them.

A portion set aside for non-institutional investors has been subscribed 7 percent while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) are yet to put in bids.

The price band for the issue, which closes on November 3, has been fixed at Rs 161-163 a share.

The IPO market lot size is 90 shares. A retail investor, who can invest up to Rs 2 lakh, can apply for up to a maximum of 13 lots (1,170 shares or Rs 1,90,710).

Unistone Capital is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue, while Bigshare Services Private Ltd. is the registrar of the public issue.

The company is engaged in the manufacturing of microcrystalline cellulose, a polymer that is widely used for finished dosages in the pharmaceutical industry. The company manufactures 50 grades of MCC at its manufacturing units, situated at Hyderabad and Gujarat, under the brand named HiCel and AceCel.

The operating profit margin stood at 20.13 percent in FY21 as against 17.8 percent in FY20, a growth of about 233 bps. The net profit margin declined by over 300 bps to 15.4 percent in FY21.

Promoters Rabindra Prasad Sinha, Chidambarnathan Shanmuganathan, Amit Raj Sinha and RPS Projects & Developers hold 53.32 percent stake in the company. The shareholding of promoter and promoter group is at 64.64 percent.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
first published: Nov 1, 2021 11:19 am

