English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Decoding the Credit Score with OneScore, the first of the series of Masterclasses aimed at explaining the credit score. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Sigachi Industries gains 4% on debt rating upgrade by CARE

    CARE has upgraded to 'A-' and 'A2' the long-term and short-term bank facilities of Sigachi Industries from A3+

    Moneycontrol News
    February 23, 2022 / 03:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sigachi Industries share price gained 4 percent on February 23 after CARE upgraded credit rating on the company's long-term bank facilities of Rs 13.93 crore to 'A-' from 'BBB'. The outlook, too, has been revised to “stable” from “positive”.

    CARE has rated 'A-' and 'A2' the long-term and short-term bank facilities worth Rs 13.93 crore from A3+.

    "On the basis of recent developments, including operational and financial performance of the company for FY21 (audited) and 9MFY22 (unaudited), the rating committee has reviewed the ratings," the leading excipient manufacturer and exporter said in a BSE filing.

    Long-term and short-term bank facilities worth Rs 13.35 crore, too, have been upgraded to 'A-' and 'A2' from 'BBB'.

    The stock rallied 8 percent intraday before closing at Rs 313.60, up 4.39 percent, on the BSE.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Sigachi Industries
    first published: Feb 23, 2022 03:48 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.