Sigachi Industries gains 4% on debt rating upgrade by CARE

Sigachi Industries share price gained 4 percent on February 23 after CARE upgraded credit rating on the company's long-term bank facilities of Rs 13.93 crore to 'A-' from 'BBB'. The outlook, too, has been revised to “stable” from “positive”.

CARE has rated 'A-' and 'A2' the long-term and short-term bank facilities worth Rs 13.93 crore from A3+.

"On the basis of recent developments, including operational and financial performance of the company for FY21 (audited) and 9MFY22 (unaudited), the rating committee has reviewed the ratings," the leading excipient manufacturer and exporter said in a BSE filing.

Long-term and short-term bank facilities worth Rs 13.35 crore, too, have been upgraded to 'A-' and 'A2' from 'BBB'.

The stock rallied 8 percent intraday before closing at Rs 313.60, up 4.39 percent, on the BSE.