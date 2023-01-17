 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Experts decode: What does the recent order win from Indian Railways mean for Siemens?

Dipti Sharma
Jan 17, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST

Sales figure will definitely get a leg up but more importantly, this order win gives is revenue visibility over the long run, and the chance of bagging more such deals.

Siemens gained the spotlight in December, winning a huge Rs 26,000-crore order from Indian Railways, and the contract for the same was signed on Monday, January 16.

The news took the company’s share 4 percent higher intraday on Monday but quickly came off its day’s high as some profit booking crept in. At 11:52 am on Tuesday, shares of the company were trading at Rs 2949.9, up 0.2 percent on the BSE.

In the past three months, the stock has risen 7 percent, and 85 percent in the past three years.

The railways order is for 1,200 locomotives of 9,000 horsepower (HP), marking the single largest locomotive order in the history of Siemens Mobility, the transport solutions arm, and the single largest order in the history of Siemens in India. The company will design, manufacture, commission and test the locomotives.

“The contract has a total value of Rs 26,000 crore (approximately), excluding taxes and price variation,” the company said in an exchange filing.

At the end of the September quarter, the company’s total order book stood at Rs 17,183 crore.