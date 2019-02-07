Siemens jumps 6% after Dec quarter profit rises 20% to Rs 228 crore

Siemens’ shares jumped 6 percent on Thursday morning as the Street cheered its strong results.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1,074.35 and an intraday low of Rs 1,025.10.

The company reported a 19.7 per cent year-on-year rise in its net profit at Rs 228 crore for the quarter ended December 2018, mainly due to higher revenues.

The company's net profit for the quarter ended December 2017 stood at Rs 190.5 crore, a company statement stated.

The leading electrical and automation solution provider follows October to September financial year format.

According to the statement, Siemens' total income increased to Rs 2,894.8 crore in the October-December quarter from Rs 2,500 crore in the year-ago period.

While new orders of the base business (less than Rs 100 crore) grew by 16 per cent in the quarter, the overall new orders grew by 4.1 per cent to Rs 3,391 crore, compared to Rs 3,257 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

At 09:24 hrs Siemens was quoting at Rs 1,070.00, up Rs 54.05, or 5.32 percent, on the BSE.