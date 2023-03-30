 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Sideways trend may persist in Nifty, but these 3 stock ideas can return up to 10% in short term

Rupak De
Mar 30, 2023 / 06:58 AM IST

The ongoing sideways trend may persist until there is a decisive breakout above the 17,250 resistance level.

Market

Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities

Nifty remained volatile on the last day of the March F&O expiry, March 29. However, the overall trend has not changed as the benchmark Nifty settled below the resistance level of 17,250. The critical short-term moving average, the 50 DMA (days moving average - 17,571), is sitting well above the current value of the index.

The ongoing sideways trend may persist until there is a decisive breakout above 17,250. A decisive breakout above 17,250 may take the index for a ride to the 17,500–17,600 zone, where bears will be waiting.

On the lower end, 16,900 may continue to act as crucial support, where bulls have placed a tough guard. A decisive fall below 16,900 may take the Nifty towards the lower levels.