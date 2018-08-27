App
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shriram Transport up 4%; foreign brokerages maintain buy with target upto Rs 1,890

Jefferies has maintained buy call on stock with a target at Rs 1,890 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Shriram Transport Finance Corporation added 4.6 percent intraday Monday as foreign research house maintained buy on the stock with a target upto Rs 1,890 per share.

According to research house, company remains positive on the CV outlook, while it sees limited impact from an axle norm change.

The company expects NIM to fall 6-7 bps in the near-term on higher funding costs, while it took 30 bps lending rate hike, which should keep NIM stable on YoY basis.

Jefferies feels that RoAs could expand to 2.5-2.7% in FY 20.

Foreign Reserach house HSBC has maintained buy with a target of Rs 1,622 per share.

The company hosted investor meetings at HSBC India corporate day in Hong Kong.

It maintained buy as growth outlook remains positive. Also, IND AS transition is positive, conservative provisioning policies under IGAAP.

At 15:14 hrs Shriram Transport Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 1,354, up Rs 52.20, or 4.01 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 03:29 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

