Shriram Transport rises 4% as UBS maintains buy with potential upside of 44%

Share price of Shriram Transport Finance Corporation added 4 percent intraday Thursday as research house UBS has maintained buy rating on stock with potential upside of 44 percent.

Research house kept target at Rs 1,550 per share.

According to firm, the termination of SVL guarantee is a key positive. Recent liquidity crisis to hurt growth in Q3 but long-term impact is limited.

This is a preferred pick among NBFCs and expect re-rating driven by strong EPS growth, it added.

Foreign broking house Credit Suisse has maintained neutral call on Shriram Transport with a target of Rs 1,250. It sees a potential upside of 16 percent.

Broking house feels that termination of corporate guarantee takes away significant overhang on the stock, while it remain watchful of corporate actions at the group level.

It fares reasonably well on our ALM framework and should command reasonable pricing power, it added.

The company clarified with regard to the corporate guarantee given by the Company on June 30, 2015 in connection with NCD worth Rs 650 crore issued by the SVL that the said corporate guarantee has been terminated with immediate effect.

Consequently, the contingent liability of the Company with respect to redemption/maturity of the said NCDs stands terminated.

At 12:25 hrs Shriram Transport Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 1,083.55, up Rs 4.35, or 0.40 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,670.60 and 52-week low Rs 953.00 on 27 April, 2018 and 21 September, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 35.14 percent below its 52-week high and 13.7 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price declined by 17 percent in last 1 month.

Posted by Rakesh Patil