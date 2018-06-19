App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shriram Transport offers good entry point; maintains overweight: Morgan Stanley

The stock offers good entry point after correction and underlying NPA formation is declining, it said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Morgan Stanley has maintained overweight rating on Shriram Transport Finance Corporation with a target of Rs 2,000 per share.

The research house sees 52% EPS CAGR over FY18-20 & 20%+ RoE.

The stock offers good entry point after correction and underlying NPA formation is declining, it said.

At 13:20 hrs Shriram Transport Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 1,458.00, down Rs 10.05, or 0.68 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,670.60 and 52-week low Rs 897.55 on 27 April, 2018 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 12.55 percent below its 52-week high and 62.78 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 01:30 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.