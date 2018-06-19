Shriram Transport offers good entry point; maintains overweight: Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley has maintained overweight rating on Shriram Transport Finance Corporation with a target of Rs 2,000 per share.

The research house sees 52% EPS CAGR over FY18-20 & 20%+ RoE.

The stock offers good entry point after correction and underlying NPA formation is declining, it said.

At 13:20 hrs Shriram Transport Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 1,458.00, down Rs 10.05, or 0.68 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,670.60 and 52-week low Rs 897.55 on 27 April, 2018 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 12.55 percent below its 52-week high and 62.78 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil