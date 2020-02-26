App
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 08:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shriram Transport Finance raises Rs 500 cr through bonds

STFC has offered rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures on private placement basis for an issue size up to Rs 500 crore, it said.

Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) has raised up to Rs 500 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis. "The Allotment Committee - NCDs of the company in its meeting held today approved and allotted rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCD) of face value of Rs 10 lakh each on private placement basis," the company said in a regulatory filing.

While 3,000 debentures worth Rs 300 crore with tenure of 3 years and 1 day will carry coupon rate of 9.50 per cent, 2,000 debentures worth Rs 200 crore with 2 years and 2 days tenure will have rate of 9.25 per cent per annum, it added.

Shares of the company on Wednesday closed 3.38 per cent lower at Rs 1,276.75 on the BSE.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 08:30 pm

tags #Bond News #Business #Market news #Shriram Transport Finance Company

