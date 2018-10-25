Shriram Transport Fin Q2 net up 22% to Rs 609.58 cr

Shriram Transport Finance Corp reported a 22 percent growth in net profit at Rs 609.58 crore for the July-September quarter.

The company had a net profit of Rs 497.22 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 3,947.76 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal, from Rs 3,259.63 crore in the same period last fiscal, Shriram Transport Finance said in a BSE filing.

The board of directors declared an interim dividend of 50 percent, which is Rs 5 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each, the filing said.