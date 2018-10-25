App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shriram Transport, Can Fin Homes, M&M Financial Services to get astrological support: Satish Gupta

Shriram Transport Finance, Can Fin Homes and M&M Financial Services will get astrological support, says Satish Gupta of astrostocktips.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Satish Gupta 
astrostocktips.in

Weekly planetary position: Moon will be transiting in Aries. Lord Jupiter in Scorpio, Venus and Mercury in Libra. Lord Saturn in Sagittarius. Ketu and Mars in Capricorn. Lord Rahu in Cancer. Sun in Virgo, Pluto in Sagittarius. Neptune in Aquarius and Uranus in Pisces.

RAHUKAL TIME: -13:30 – 15:00

Following sectors will be getting astrological support:

Finance: Shriram Transport Finance, Can Fin Homes, M&M Financial Services, etc.

Satish Gupta
Satish Gupta
CEO|Astrostocktips

With commencement of new Samvat (Hindu New Year), astrologically, based on planetary position, certain new sectors start getting strong astrological support and start outperforming, while some others sectors which were performing earlier start underperforming. Some sectors/stock remains laggard. Based on our experience of over 20 years as financial astrologer, stocks of astrological supported sectors outperform resulting in exorbitant gains irrespective of market behaviour, either bull market or bear market.

Every year we release sectors of new Samvat in the month of March/April when new Samvat starts. This time new Samvat started from March 18, 2018.

We firmly believe that these special astrological positions present very unique opportunities to investors and traders both. This opportunity, if utilsed properly, can safeguard your existing portfolio and simultaneously optimize your future investments and trading also. Successful investing and trading is all about good timing only.

Needless to mention our innumerable past predictions, where most stocks from the Sectors of Samvat gave exorbitant returns and certain stocks appreciated by over 500 percent.

After gap of many years, sugar sector started getting astrological support in the year 2015 and many stocks - Dwarikesh Sugar, Mawana Sugar, Upper Ganges, Uttam Sugar, etc shot up by 500 – 900 percent. In the year 2016 dyes/chemicals sector got astrological support and stocks like Bhageria Industries, Thirumalai Chemicals, Sudarshan Chemicals, etc were up by 490- 650 percent.

During last Samvat 2074 (2017-2018), among other sectors - food processing sector was predicted, which received strong astrological support. Many stocks from this sector appreciated exorbitantly.

Sectors which get very strong astrological support are not normally affected by downfall in the market.

Sectors which get strong astrological support also start getting favourable news along with all kind of positive support by regulatory authorities in that industry, resulting in strong growth and super positive results. Most of problems also start resolving.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 10:46 am

tags #Astrology

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.