Shriram Finance gains as Morgan Stanley sees 28% upside potential

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Feb 20, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST

Morgan Stanley also upgraded its rating for the stock to 'overweight' to factor in its strong fundamentals and better-than-expected Q3 numbers

Shares of Shriram Finance Ltd rose on February 20 as global research and broking firm Morgan Stanley sees 28 percent upside potential in the stock.

The broking firm assigned a target price of Rs 1,580 to the stock, representing an upside potential of over 28 percent from Friday's closing price. Morgan Stanley also upgraded its rating for the stock to 'overweight'.

At 11.20am, Shriram Finance was trading at Rs 1,244 per share, around 1 percent higher on the National Stock Exchange. The stock had tested an intraday high of Rs 1,258.80 earlier in the day.

The firm's optimism for the company can be attributed to strong fundamentals and better-than-expected Q3 results. Shriram Transport's net profit for the October-December period was at Rs 1,776.97 crore, up over three times over the last year. The surge in net profit was due to merger-related fair value adjustment.