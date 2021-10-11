Shri Venkatesh Refineries get listed on BSE SME platform

Representative image

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd on Monday got listed on BSE's SME platform, a release said.

It became the 350th company to get listed on the platform.

The company completed its public issue on October 1. It came out with an initial public offering of 29.28 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at a price of Rs 40 per equity share aggregating to Rs 11.71 crore.

The Maharashtra-based firm is engaged in the business of refining and preservation of edible oils mainly soyabean oil and cotton seed oil.

The companies listed on BSE SME Platform have raised Rs 3,708.44 crore from the market and the total market capitalization of these companies stood at Rs 39,262.04 crore as of October 8, the release said.