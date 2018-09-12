App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 09:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shri Bajrang Power and Ispat files Rs 500-crore IPO paper with Sebi

"The initial public offer (IPO) comprises of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of Shri Bajrang Power and Ispat aggregating up to Rs 500 crore," according to the draft red herring prospectus filed with Sebi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Shri Bajrang Power and Ispat filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 500 crore through an initial share-sale.

The company is an integrated manufacturer of long steel products in the country.

"The initial public offer (IPO) comprises of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of Shri Bajrang Power and Ispat aggregating up to Rs 500 crore," according to the draft red herring prospectus filed with Sebi.

Proceeds from the issue will be utilised towards repayment of certain borrowings availed by the company and for other general corporate purposes.

IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, Equirus Capital and SBI Capital Markets will manage the company's IPO. The equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 08:49 pm

tags #India #markets #SEBI

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.