App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 07:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shri Bajrang Power and Ispat files DRHP with SEBI, to raise Rs 500 cr via IPO

Shri Bajrang Power and Ispat, is an integrated manufacturer of long steel products in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Shri Bajrang Power and Ispat, the flagship company of the Goel Group of companies, has filed draft red herring prospectus with capital market regulator SEBI for initial public offering of Rs 500 crore.

The net issue proceeds will be utilised towards repayment of certain borrowings (Rs 375 crore); and for General corporate purposes.

In addition to its existing facilities the company plans to increase production capacities. The facilities above are expected to be fully commissioned during financial year 2020.

On completion of the above expansion plans, the company’s aggregate installed capacity is expected to increase from 3,60,000 TPA to 5,10,000 TPA, for sponge iron production; and from 2,35,200 MTPA to 2,64,000 MTPA, for Billets and Blooms.

related news

The company is setting up of an additional sponge iron plant, of 1,50,000 TPA, at the Unit III Tilda facility. This would significantly enhance sponge iron output and doubling it from 1,50,000 TPA to 3,00,000 TPA.

Shri Bajrang Power and Ispat, is an integrated manufacturer of long steel products in India. Their current product portfolio comprises of TMT bars, wire rod, HB wires, sponge iron, pellets, steel billets, ferro alloys, and fly ash bricks. The Goel group is involved in, inter-alia, the manufacturing of steel, generation and sale of hydro-power, generation of captive power, and operating a regional television channel.

IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, Equirus Capital and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the issue. Equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.
First Published on Sep 14, 2018 07:12 pm

tags #IPO - News #Shri Bajrang Power and Ispat

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.