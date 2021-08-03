MARKET NEWS

Shree Renuka Sugars shares locked at 5% lower circuit as losses widen in June quarter

Moneycontrol News
August 03, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST
 
 
Shree Renuka Sugars share price were locked at 5 percent lower circuit on August 3 after the company reported its June quarter numbers.

The company posted a net loss of Rs 241 crore in the quarter ended June 2021 against a loss of Rs 35.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue of the company declined to Rs 829.5 crore against Rs 1310.7 crore, YoY.

The company board will raise up to Rs 1,500 crore via qualified institutional placement.

There were pending sell orders of 2,055,892 shares, with no buyers available.

At 09:39 hrs, Shree Renuka Sugars was quoting at Rs 31.95, down Rs 1.65, or 4.91 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 47.75 and a 52-week low of Rs 8.36 on 06 July, 2021 and 25 September, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 33.09 percent below its 52-week high and 282.18 percent above its 52-week low.
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Shree Renuka Sugars
first published: Aug 3, 2021 10:07 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.