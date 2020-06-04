App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 11:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shree Renuka Sugars share price hits 5% upper circuit on fund raising plans

The company's board approved the proposal for raising funds from its holding company Wilmar Sugar Holdings through external commercial borrowings (ECB) to refinance existing debts.

Shares of Shree Renuka Sugars were locked in 5 percent upper circuits at Rs 6.03 in the morning trade on BSE on June 4, a day after the board approved the proposal for raising funds.

In a regulatory filing on June 3, the company said its board approved the proposal for raising funds from its holding company Wilmar Sugar Holdings through external commercial borrowings (ECB) to refinance existing debts.

"The board also passed resolutions for increasing the borrowing limits under Section 180(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) from the existing Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore, and the corresponding limits for creating a charge on the assets of the company to secure such borrowings

under Section 180(1)(a) of the Act," the company said.

The said approval of the board to increase such limits is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company.

The board has approved convening an extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders soon to seek approval of the shareholders.

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 11:45 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Shree Renuka Sugars

