MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Special webinar on Benefits of investing in US market at 4 pm on 10th December, 2021
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Shree Renuka Sugars, Rajshree Sugars hit upper circuit as prices sweeten further

Diversion of sugarcane towards ethanol blending is pushing sugar prices higher across the country

Moneycontrol News
December 10, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST

Shares of Shree Renuka Sugars and Rajshree Sugars hit the upper circuit of 5 percent in early trade on December 10, and were locked at Rs 33.20 and Rs 33.70, respectively, on the BSE.


Gayatri Sugars was also at the upper circuit limit, while peer stocks such as Bajaj Hindusthan and Sakthi Sugars were up over 3 percent and 2 percent.


Sugar stocks have seen a healthy rally over the past month on the back of rising global prices of the commodity. On December 9, stocks like Balrampur ChiniDalmia Bharat and Triveni Engg had gained as much as 10 percent in trade.


Catch all the live market action here


Most stocks are, however, still away from their 52-week highs. While Shree Renuka is 30 percent off its 52-week high, Rajshree Sugars is over 10 percent away. Bajaj Hindusthan and Sakthi Sugars are 30-40 percent off their 52-week highs.

Close

Related stories


Check out all the IPO related news here


Experts believe that there is a scope for upside in these stocks due to several factors. The industry has seen a significant reduction in sugar inventory over the past one year, even as more sugarcane is being diverted towards ethanol blending, pushing the sugar prices higher.

Analysts believe that the domestic sugar prices will remain firm above Rs 36 per kg for the rest of FY22.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Rajshree Sugars #Shree Renuka Sugars #sugar
first published: Dec 10, 2021 10:15 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.