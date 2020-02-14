Shree Renuka Sugars falls 7% as it posts Q3 loss of Rs 208 cr

Shares of the sugar refiner and ethanol producer Shree Renuka Sugars tanked over 7 percent intraday on February 14 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 208.6 crore in the quarter ending December 2019 against a net profit of Rs 311.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income dipped to Rs 1,003.9 crore in the third quarter from Rs 1,140 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company has reappointed Vijendra Singh as Executive Director for a further period of three years with effect from May 10, 2020 on the same terms and conditions approved by the Board in its meeting held in August 2018 and approved by the shareholders by Postal Ballot on July 2019. The said appointment is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing General Meeting, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

The stock price has already seen a fall of over 29 percent in the last 3 months and was quoting at Rs 7.20, down Rs 0.57, or 7.34 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 7.60 and an intraday low of Rs 6.88.