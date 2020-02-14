App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 11:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shree Renuka Sugars falls 7% as it posts Q3 loss of Rs 208 cr

Total income dipped to Rs 1,003.9 crore in the third quarter from Rs 1,140 crore in the corresponding period of previous year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of the sugar refiner and ethanol producer Shree Renuka Sugars tanked over 7 percent intraday on February 14 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 208.6 crore in the quarter ending December 2019 against a net profit of Rs 311.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income dipped to Rs 1,003.9 crore in the third quarter from Rs 1,140 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company has reappointed Vijendra Singh as Executive Director for a further period of three years with effect from May 10, 2020 on the same terms and conditions approved by the Board in its meeting held in August 2018 and approved by the shareholders by Postal Ballot on July 2019. The said appointment is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing General Meeting, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

Close
The stock price has already seen a fall of over 29 percent in the last 3 months and was quoting at Rs 7.20, down Rs 0.57, or 7.34 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 7.60 and an intraday low of Rs 6.88.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 11:42 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Shree Renuka Sugars

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.